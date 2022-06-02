NPP polls: Probe vote-buying, corruption claims – Ayariga to Special Prosecutor

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe vote-buying allegations reported at the recently-held regional delegates conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I write to draw your attention to widespread reports in the social media which were equally discussed on the radio, that the offences of corruption, bribery and undue influence did take place at the congresses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect regional executives of the NPP,” the petition said.



The opposition MP, who is relying on the Representation of the People Law, 1992 (PNDCL 284) as the basis for his petition, also urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate the allegations and “develop tools for policing elections to political parties’ offices with a view to nipping corruption in the bud.”



One of the regional chair contestants for the Ashanti Region, Mr Robert Asare Bediako, after the election, confessed to paying GHS1,000 to each of the over 800 delegates that took part in the conference but still lost.



The incumbent, Mr Barnard Antwi Boasiako, got retained.



Chairman Wontumi, as Mr Boasiako is called in political circles, polled 464 votes to beat his main contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, (COKA), who got 306 votes.



Mr Asare Bediako managed 22 votes while the other contenders, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah polled 9 and 3 votes, respectively.



Speaking to Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show, GhanAkoma, on Monday, 30 May 2022, Mr Bediako said “while I was paying each delegate GH¢1,000, I thought I would win but some paid more than me so the delegates also gave in to the highest bidder and it’s very worrying the trend of monetisation in our body politics”.



