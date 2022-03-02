NPP polls: Police reinforcement team storms Abuakwa North as tensions rise

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A reinforcement team of armed personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service has been deployed from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters to the Abuakwa North Constituency following a chaotic situation during the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station election.



There was confusion at the Akyem Tafo government hospital polling station on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after some members of the party accused the constituency's first Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Seidu popularly known as Alhaji OPASS of stuffing some ballot papers.



According to them, Alhaji Seidu stuffed the ballot and sat on the same behind the polling booths in an attempt to put it into the ballot boxes.



The angry party members reportedly rushed to attack him but the first vice-chairman was whisked away into a vehicle and drove off.



The intervention of the reinforcement team from the counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police service from the Eastern Regional Police Command helped to restore calm.



However, in a voice note, Alhaji Seidu vehemently denied the allegations amidst tears.



He has sworn by Allah and the Quran calling for punishment against his false accusers.



The counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service is still present on grounds providing security for the polling station elections being held in the Akyem New Tafo Zongo electoral area where tension is high.



The polling station election of the NPP has been marred by pockets of confusion and violence in the Eastern Region.



The New Abirim constituency youth organizer has sustained cutlass wounds in a violent clash that broke during the polling station election on Tuesday.



Frank Ayim was allegedly attacked by one Alfred during a fight at Dodoworaso polling station.



The victim has been admitted to Abirim Hospital.