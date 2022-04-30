NPP polls: Forget 'Breaking The 8' if you can't manage internal conflicts - Charles Owusu

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against its internal political conflicts, stressing the party is treading on dangerous ground.



The New Patriotic Party is currently having constituency elections to elect its constituency executives before it progresses to the Regional level and subsequently national stage to elect its Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



However, some pockets of violence have been recorded at some constituencies during the elections that commenced yesterday, April 28.



A tumult broke out at the Okaikoi South as the delegates sought to prevent Electoral Commission officials from conducting the elections resulting in a near fisticuffs with Police personnel on-site.



The agitated delegates claimed their names had been deleted from party’s register being used to conduct the elections.



The situation was later controlled by the Police and the elections were peacefully held.



Also, an intervention by a leading member of the party, President Nana Akufo-Addo, led to the suspension of the elections in the Yendi constituency.



Some 123 aggrieved polling station executives whose names were removed from the polling station register also protested, therefore calling for the President's intervention.



Reacting to these events, Charles Owusu admonished the NPP leadership to remedy their internal conflicts ensuring there is no foul play in the NPP elections or else forget about "breaking the eight".



He wondered why simple constituency elections should turn chaotic stressing "it's a disgrace to the NPP as a party".



"From 1992 till date, they have improved in conducting elections to the extent that now they can hold elections in all the polling stations in Ghana. But what's happening is that some party faithfuls' names have been removed and replaced with another name and they want to use this to break the eight. Maybe, they want to end the eight," he said while discussing the NPP elections on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



