NPP polls: Chief of Staff was here sharing money – Hopeson Adorye alleges

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Campaign Operations Director for the Allan Kyerematen camp, Hopeson Adorye has alleged that the Chief Staff was at the New Patriotic Party Headquarters sharing money to delegates.



Speaking to journalists at the party’s headquarters Saturday August 26, 2023 the outspoken Alan’s Operations Director stated that people voted in certain directions because they do not want to lose their jobs.



“Somebody doesn’t want to lose his job, so do you want him to go and vote in a certain direction? So that he can lose his or her job? I am saying that people who have been in the government for these years who are even old ladies still want to continue. So do you think they will vote in a certain direction?



“What are you talking about? An old lady wants to be a Vice President, how much more the young ones. The person engaging in indiscipline here, you didn’t tell them anything, the rules were clear that when you come and do nothing, but the Chief of Staff was here giving money to people. We are not afraid to say it,” Mr. Adorye reiterated.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took first place at the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress held to choose five candidates for the party’s presidential primary on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central, came in second with 14.15% of the total votes cast after the results from 16 of the country’s 17 polling places were tallied. The Vice President received 67.10% of the total votes cast.



With 10.85% of the total votes cast, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth.