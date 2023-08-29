NPP polls: Change of mind from Addai Nimo, Agyarko will help – Ntim

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim has stated a change of mind from either the former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former MP for Mampong Addai Nimo to step down for the other will help the party.



He however added that if nothing changes the party is ready to hold the election for them on September 2, 2023.



Speaking to the media at the NPP Headquarters in Accra, Mr. Ntim told journalists on Tuesday that even though both parties are insisting on a run-off this Saturday, he is confident the best decision will be taken by the National Council (NC) and National Executive Committee of the party on Wednesday.



“We hope understanding will prevail, today’s meeting is just a matter of prevailing on them so that anyone could give in to the other. But it looks like they are all prepared to go the full hall. So we are getting ready to meet tomorrow, NEC will meet followed by the National Council in trying to find a solution or finality to the dialogue that we are trying to have.



“You never know anyone can change his mind otherwise we are ready. If there is change in mind it will be easier for all of us,” Mr. Ntim added.



Meanwhile, the NPP has announced that it will hold a run-off on September 2, 2023, to break a tie between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to settle on who makes it to the list of top five candidates in the Party’s Flagbearer election held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



This is after each of them secured nine (9) votes.