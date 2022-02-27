NPP polls: Buying forms for aspirants doesn’t mean they’ll vote for you – Charles Bissue

Politics of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has said he does not believe that the party stalwarts who bought forms for aspiring polling station executives ahead of the internal elections of the party, did so because they wanted to induce them to vote for them during the flagbearer or in other internal elections.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, February 26, he explained that there are some members of the party who are capable of working but do not have the wherewithal to enable them to partake in the elections. Hence, these persons can be supported financially.



“Those who bought the forms, I do not think they wanted to induce people that was why they bought the forms. Two people have bought the forms. It has been reported in the news that Alan Kyeremateng and the Vice president, I also did.



“People that you bought forms are people that you have known in the party. I have been Regional Secretary for 8 years, I have known people in the region and other areas who can do the work but they are constraint, they do not have the money to buy the forms, so I will sponsor that person. It doesn’t mean that person has to come and vote for me,” he said.



Meanwhile, national the leadership of the NPP has said it has taken note of reports that some leading personalities of the party have procured application forms for aspiring polling station executives.



This comes after Trade Minister Mr Alan Kyerematen reportedly paid for nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country.



Mr Kyeremateng is reported to have funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station level election process within the elephant family.



But, at a press conference in Accra on Monday February 21, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay advised that any such matters relating to financial support in this process must be channeled through the National Party Secretariat for uniformity, fairness and accountability.



“Further to this, it is also reported that some leading personalities have procured application forms for aspiring polling station executives. The party wish to advise that any such matters relating to financial support in this process must be channeled through the National Party Secretariat for uniformity, fairness and accountability,” Mr Blay said.