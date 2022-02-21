NPP polls: Alan 'cash' pays over GH¢1 million to cover polling station executives' forms

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

The New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, popularly known as Alan Cash, has reportedly paid for nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country.



According to a report by The Chronicle, the Trade and Industry Minister paid a total sum of GH¢1,931,100 for the 38,622 polling stations as each form cost GH¢10.



At each polling station, 5 people are reportedly contesting.



The report also revealed that Alan 'Cash' paid for passport pictures of the contestants in ‘orphan constituencies” where the party has no sitting MPS.



According to sources, Alan Cash took this decision to “ease the burden on the contestants, who are at the heart of the party mobilization”.



The source also told The Chronicle that “Alan Cash was always concerned about the welfare of members of the party and would continuously be supporting them where necessary.”



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen is yet to declare his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries.



Aside from Alan Kyerematen, other names that have been tipped to contest the presidential Primaries are, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto among others.



