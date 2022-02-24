NPP polls: Addai Nimoh urges party to sanction persons abusing process

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Mampong and a 2014 presidential candidate aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has asked the NPP to sanction persons abusing the sale of the party’s nomination forms.



The statement by the lawmaker is in line with the chaos at the Kade Constituency office after some members of the NPP, who had converged at the Party’s office to purchase polling station forms, were left stranded as the party executives had locked up the office.



The situation caused confusion as some members of the NPP believed that the executives were trying to hoard the forms.



The confusion led to the alleged assault of one Kwasi Aboagye aka Aboma.



Another aggrieved man also reportedly pulled a gun to ward off the agitated party members.



A similar incident occurred at the New Juaben North and South constituencies of the NPP office after executives of the party failed to open nominations for the polling station elections.



Some party members who had come to purchase the forms were also denied the opportunity as the party office was locked.



In a statement dated February 22, 2022, Addai-Nimoh, who says he has been a victim in the past, called on the party’s leadership to take a strong stance on the matter and sanction anyone who has made it a business to continuously drag the party’s image into disrepute.



According to Mr. Addai Nimoh, he went as far as to the regional executives, the National Chairman as well as the General Secretary of the party when he was denied access to the nomination forms in 2014 but to no avail.



“The main controversy is the hoarding of forms to prevent interested aspirants from filing their nominations, an issue I have been a victim of, in the past. I find it unacceptable that these matters would be happening in defiance of clear guidelines issued by the national party,” he added.