NPP polls: Abronye retains Bono chair slot

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) has been re-elected as the chair of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.
He garnered 173 votes to beat incumbent regional organiser Konlaabig Rasheed, who picked 84 votes in the Sunday, 29 May 2022 election.
The full results are below:
Below is the Bono Regional Result
Chairmanship
Kwame Baffoe -173
Konlaabig Rasheed – 84
1st Vice-Chair
Joseph Mensah – 181
Nana Atta Fena -19
Kwadwo Agyekum – 25
Prince Kofi Nchira – 32
2nd Vice-Chair
Henry Oppong – 106
Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare – 151
Secretary
Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 137
Franklin Osei-Antwi – 85
Ebenezer Asare Baffour – 35
Assistant Secretary
Benkae Kwame Isaac – 120
Anane Ebenezer – 61
Opuni Stephen – 17
Randy Ashraf – 59
Organizer
Bashiru Hassan Adams – 91
Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah – 151
Boampong Darlington Bill – 15
Women’s Organizer
Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 89
Doris Asomah -169
Youth Organizer
Abdul-Razack Oppong – 166
Shadrach Abrefa Mensah – 90
Treasurer
Alhaji Issaka-Issa – 139
Anthony Yeboah -120
Nasara
Alhaji Bashiru Wahab – 117
Alhaji Osman Faisal -138