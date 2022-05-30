NPP polls: Abronye retains Bono chair slot

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) has been re-elected as the chair of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.



He garnered 173 votes to beat incumbent regional organiser Konlaabig Rasheed, who picked 84 votes in the Sunday, 29 May 2022 election.



The full results are below:



Below is the Bono Regional Result



Chairmanship



Kwame Baffoe -173



Konlaabig Rasheed – 84



1st Vice-Chair



Joseph Mensah – 181



Nana Atta Fena -19



Kwadwo Agyekum – 25



Prince Kofi Nchira – 32



2nd Vice-Chair



Henry Oppong – 106



Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare – 151



Secretary



Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 137



Franklin Osei-Antwi – 85



Ebenezer Asare Baffour – 35



Assistant Secretary



Benkae Kwame Isaac – 120



Anane Ebenezer – 61



Opuni Stephen – 17



Randy Ashraf – 59



Organizer



Bashiru Hassan Adams – 91



Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah – 151



Boampong Darlington Bill – 15



Women’s Organizer



Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 89



Doris Asomah -169



Youth Organizer



Abdul-Razack Oppong – 166



Shadrach Abrefa Mensah – 90



Treasurer



Alhaji Issaka-Issa – 139



Anthony Yeboah -120



Nasara



Alhaji Bashiru Wahab – 117



Alhaji Osman Faisal -138