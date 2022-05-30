You are here: HomeNews2022 05 30Article 1548659

General News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

NPP polls: Abronye retains Bono chair slot

Kwame Baffoe Kwame Baffoe

Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) has been re-elected as the chair of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.

He garnered 173 votes to beat incumbent regional organiser Konlaabig Rasheed, who picked 84 votes in the Sunday, 29 May 2022 election.

The full results are below:

Below is the Bono Regional Result

Chairmanship

Kwame Baffoe -173

Konlaabig Rasheed – 84

1st Vice-Chair

Joseph Mensah – 181

Nana Atta Fena -19

Kwadwo Agyekum – 25

Prince Kofi Nchira – 32

2nd Vice-Chair

Henry Oppong – 106

Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare – 151

Secretary

Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 137

Franklin Osei-Antwi – 85

Ebenezer Asare Baffour – 35

Assistant Secretary

Benkae Kwame Isaac – 120

Anane Ebenezer – 61

Opuni Stephen – 17

Randy Ashraf – 59

Organizer

Bashiru Hassan Adams – 91

Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah – 151

Boampong Darlington Bill – 15

Women’s Organizer

Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 89

Doris Asomah -169

Youth Organizer

Abdul-Razack Oppong – 166

Shadrach Abrefa Mensah – 90

Treasurer

Alhaji Issaka-Issa – 139

Anthony Yeboah -120

Nasara

Alhaji Bashiru Wahab – 117

Alhaji Osman Faisal -138

