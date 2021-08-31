NPP polling station roster is book of life - Chairman Odeneho

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for Afigya Kwabre South constituency, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has entreated all well-meaning party members to have their names registered in the new polling station roster, a book he termed as ‘book of life and death’.



He made this pronouncement at the party’s annual delegates’ conference held at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Explaining the rationale behind the book, he said the introduction of the book will curb the old tradition of nepotism in the party.



“I’m particularly enthused about this new book. We want to do away with the attitude of polling station executives registering their relatives instead of party members in order to aid them retain their positions during elections.”



“This is a book of life and death, of power and opposition. It’s going to give equal opportunity to each party member and also help us track genuine party people. And so if you’re a polling station executive who loves this party, you should be equally happy; because this will help the party clamp down to intruders within and eventually break the eight, he said.



Indiscipline among some party members



Sounding a bit alarmed, Mr Appiah made a passionate appeal to members of the party to eschew indiscipline among themselves.



“Indiscipline has now become a major negative factor that is creating tension in the body politic of the NPP and if this is not controlled early enough, may escalate into something we all do not want. It is such an unhealthy development that must be curbed totally”, he said.



According to him, the communications job is not only meant for the selected party communicators but every party member.



“As we sit here, all of us are party communicators, not only those who appear on the media space. Therefore we must be extremely careful how we put our grievances and thoughts out in the public domain. Sometimes I hear people complain that because someone couldn’t assist them, they won’t vote. How do we break the eight with such attitude and utterances", he queried.



Mr Appiah added “I’m very worried because some of Us make statements and claims on the wrong premises which could hurt our fortunes. Please, let’s stop this attitude.”



“Growing up, I used to think that politics is all about talking, but I’ve come to realize that politics is about planning and strategy. The talking is too much, stop it!" he stressed.



He appealed to party members to unite to win power in 2024 to continue the good works and legacy of President Akufo-Addo.