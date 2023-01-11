NPP polling station executives jubilate over Alan’s resignation

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some Polling Station Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken to merry-making following the resignation of Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten from government.



On Monday, a group of suchlike executives released a statement welcoming the resignation while calling the decision “a development worth rejoicing over and celebrating.”



“With utmost gratitude to Hon. Kyeremanten, we the Polling Station executives in Greater Accra welcome his resignation and look forward to a campaign strategy from him,” the executives added.



Their statement was signed on behalf of them by Mr. Mike Gyan, Polling Station Executive in Tema West in the Greater Accra Region.According to the statement, the resignation, “frees Mr. Kyeremanten of state responsibilities and makes room for him to respond to the all-important call to the duty of leading a rescue mission that will rehabilitate the image of the party and return it to the good graces of the Ghanaian people.”



Mr. Alan Kyeremanten last week announced he was tendering in his resignation as the Trade Minister.



President Akufo-Addo has since accepted the resignation paving way for Alan Kyeremanten to leave office later in the month.Though the outgoing Trade Minister has not explained the reason for his decision, it is no secret that he has been gearing up to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.



Many in the ruling party feel the Akufo-Addo government’s mishandling of the economy has made the party unpopular and therefore put it in danger of very likely, losing the 2024 elections.



Vice President Bawumia, who is being secretly backed by President Akufo-Addo to contest for the 2024 presidential ticket, is seen as a person who will be a tough sell to voters because of his leading role in the Akufo-Addo government as head of the economic management team.



It is as a result of this that many in the party are eagerly looking forward to Alan becoming the next party leader.



“Our advice to our party’s salvager is that, so much responsibility is on his shoulders and so immediately he concludes his resignation, he should hit the ground running,” the statement of the Polling Station executives concluded.