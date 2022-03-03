NPP polling station elections: Machomen brutalize bailiff in Tano North constituency

Politics of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: K Peprah

A bailiff of the Sunyani High Court narrowly escaped death when some "machomen" attacked and brutalized him at Bomaa in the Tano North constituency of the Ahafo Region.



But, some residents of the town mobilized and rescued Mr Charles Nyarko who was assigned by the Court to serve an injunction on the Tano North constituency polling station elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The six unidentified machomen brutalised Mr Nyarko mercilessly, destroyed his mobile phone, wrist watch and ID card.



The sad incident happened around 1630 hours, and sensing danger, the attackers fled the town in their waiting pickup vehicle with registration number ER 1721 17, alleged to be the official vehicle of Madam Ruth Adwoa Fosuwaa, the Ahafo Regional Women Organizer of the NPP.



Some disgruntled supporters of the NPP in the constituency had earlier sought an order of the court to restrain the Tano North Constituency Elections Committee from conducting the polling station elections.



"I was asked by the court to serve the injunction to the committee at Bomaa, and when I got to the town I was directed to two of the committee members who were preparing to hold the election in the area”, Mr Nyarko told Journalists at Bomaa.



“When I got to the venue I directed and I approached one Mr Kakari Appau, the NPP’s research officer in the constituency to serve the injunction”, he added, saying “while I interacted with him, one Mr Gausu Mohammed, the Ahafo Regional Secretary appeared with the thugs”.



"Before I could say jack, the thugs attacked and beat me mercilessly and in the process destroyed my mobile phone, wrist watch, ID card and a spectacle in the presence of Mr Appau and Mr Gausu who later left the scene".



“So I screamed for help and some of the residents in the town came and rescued me to a nearby house”, he added.

Mr Nyarko said he later went to lodge a complaint at the Bomaa police station where an officer was deployed and escorted him back to Sunyani.