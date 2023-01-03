NPP poised to make Central Region its stronghold – Secretary hints

Politics of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Takyi Mensah has hinted that Regional Executives of the party led by Chairman Robert Kutin Junior have the experience to prosecute the next political campaign and revert the Region as a stronghold for the NPP.



“We know Central Region is a decider Region and it is a battlefield because the party that wins the region forms the next government. We have it at the back of our minds that Central Region is going to be a battle ground and we are poised to win the region once again. We strongly believed that with the help of God and with media support as well as support from the good people of the Central Region including traditional authorities, we are going to clinch another victory for the NPP come 2024” Mr. Takyi Mensah revealed.



Mr. Takyi Mensah made this disclosure when the Central Regional NPP executives organized a press soiree at the Regional Party Office with the aim of strengthening the bond between the leadership of the party and the media.



According to the Regional Secretary, Central Region has gotten its fair share of the national cake under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the global economic crunch.



“We all know that there is a global economic crunch and we are all feeling the pinch but it’s gratifying to know that President Nana Addo is doing all he can to bring the economy back on a sound footing and Ghanaians can testify that the economic situation It’s improving” Mr. Takyi Mensah observed.



On his part, the Central Regional Chairman, Mr. Kutin Junior commended the media within the region for their unbiased reportage and appealed to the media to continue to partner with the NPP.



He appealed to the media personnel to propagate the government massive infrastructural development initiated in the country for Ghanaians especially electorates to know what the government is doing.