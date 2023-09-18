NPP people being 'charged' GH¢10,000 for slots in police – Ken Agyapong claims

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriottic Party (NPP) has alleged that slots in the Ghana Police Service are being sold.



He claimed at a rally over the weekend that the development is a secret but that he was revealing it because it was causing pain to key grassroots members like the polling station executives.



“You are a delegate, they’ve asked us to be mute but I will speak, because if your child is going to look for a job and you can be asked to bring 10,000 cedis before your child would be recruited into the police.



“These same people are coming to you seeking your votes, so that your children remain jobless,” Agyapong jabbed without addressing the specific persons he was referring to as “they.”



He went on to tout his own record in the area of job creation, stressing that he stood tall among the other NPP flagbearer aspirants with who he would be contesting to become leader of the party into the 2024 polls.



Agyapong had claimed earlier in his address at the SHOW DOWN WALK held in Accra that the NPP lost the 2024 election in 2022 citing depreciation of the cedi and the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme which wiped away savings of the middle class and pensioners.



“We lost the 2024 elections in 2022. At the time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that.



"The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that,” he stated.



He however reassured the people, telling them he was someone within the NPP who is always looking out for the masses and making sure no such situation happened again.



The New Patriotic Party is currently gearing up to select its official flagbearer who would represent the party for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections to be held in December 2024.



Kennedy Agyapong is competing against vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.



The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.







