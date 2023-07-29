NPP parliamentary primaries: Adentan ‘Homeboy’ pays courtesy call on party elders

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: Ibrahim Fosu, Contributor

An aspiring New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Adentan constituency, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has paid courtesy calls on the party’s elders in the constituency to seek their blessings ahead of submitting his forms.



Baba Tuffic as he is affectionately known as earlier presented his nomination forms to his boss, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is the Energy Minister to also seek his blessings



He believes that these courtesy calls have become necessary ahead of the announcement of his bid to avail himself to serve his beloved constituency Adenta on the NPPs ticket for 2024.



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has met with the members of the Council of Elders and Patrons of the NPP, former parliamentary aspirants and former constituency executives of the party.



He indicated that he intends to call on the current executives, coordinators and Polling Station executives before finally presenting his forms to the Elections Committee.



Speaking on behalf of the party elders, Mr. Obiri Yeboah, the chairperson of the Elections Committee said, “This is the first time anybody has done such a thing. I really appreciate this gesture and thanks for recognizing my role”.



“This shows that you really understand the culture of our party and politics. Let’s keep the campaign messages clean so we can have a United front after these primaries to fight our opponents”, he added.



Baba Tauffic in his remarks gave the assurance that he remains committed to improving the good legacies they have laid in the constituency if given the nod.



He added that he intends to embark on a decent campaign in order to make any reconciliation processes easier and promised to deliver the Adentan seat to the NPP in the next general elections.



“Winning this seat for the NPP and retaining it after 2024 elections is very possible” he said.