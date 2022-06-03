NPP organised ‘auction’ sales not elections in Ashanti Region – Dr. Amoako Baah

Politics of Friday, 3 June 2022

A former lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST)and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr. Amoako Baah has described the just ended Executives election conducted in the Ashanti Region as an auction sale.



According to the outspoken member of the NPP, he believes money plays a role in politics but it will take a miracle for any executive to be elected genuinely based on competence.



He was speaking with Mac Jerry on Neat FM evening political program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



"Did you say the NPP is electing national executives? The NPP is not going to the polls, not at all. They’re going to organize auction sales just like they did in the Ashanti region. 'Donkomi' is the best description for their polls. I understand money plays a role in every election, but for the NPP, the winner is always the highest bidder.



"They don’t elect leaders based on competence. I know the Ashanti regional chairmanship race was solely between two contenders(ie) Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Wontumi, but someone like Aduomi has the experience and competence to manage the party. However because of their stomach, delegates took the money, curse themselves, and voted for incompetence," he said.



In the coming months, the NPP is preparing to elect its national executives to manage the affairs of the party leading into the 2024 general elections.



Amongst the interested persons contesting key positions are John Boadu and Justin Kodua for secretary, and Stephen Ntim and Asamoah Boateng for chairman respectively.



However, the Political Science Lecturer tipped Stephen Ntim as the person capable of leading the party as National Chairman.



"I don’t know if Freddie Blay is contesting. Others I know have also shown interest in the contest. So far, I think by and large Stephen Ntim is tipped to lead as chairman. When this happens the monetary aspects are controlled such that it doesn’t become an auction sale," he added.



