NPP asks Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP to call off press conference, invites him to party HQ

The New Patriotic Party has called on its Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, to call off a press conference scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023.



According to a letter addressed to the MP and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the request is in the interest of the NPP.



“The attention of the national executive body of the New Patriotic Party has been drawn to an audio recording circulating on various media platforms, in which you are purportedly heard expressing deep concerns about some developments in the Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Constituency, making some allegations against unnamed persons, and inviting the media and constituents to a scheduled press conference to be held on Monday, January 9, 2023.



“In the supreme interest of the National Party, I request you suspend the scheduled press conference slated for Monday, January 9, 2023,” the General Secretary said.



The party further called the MP to a meeting on Friday.



“Further, you are hereby requested to honour an invitation to the Party Headquarters at Asylum Down for a meeting with the National Executives on Friday, January 13, 2022,” the letter said.



Alfred Obeng-Boateng according to a report by Asaaseradio.com on January 7, held a press conference where he called on his constituents to join him demonstrate against Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly.



According to the MP, the decision was motivated by failure of the assembly to fulfil its obligation and mandate of providing basic social amenities.



“I invite all of you to come out and join me. All you need is a red arm-band on one arm or both arms. If you have red clothes, wear them and if you don’t have one, wear any other colour.



“We want to have about 10,000 participants and we want them to know how frustrated we are. It is not for Alfred Obeng-Boateng’s interest, the whole community is suffering from the neglect of the municipal assembly and so we have to send them a strong message on how we feel about their actions and inactions,” the MP is reported to have announced at a press conference on Saturday, January 7, 2022.



Meanwhile, Mr Obeng-Boateng has issued a statement announcing his decision to call off the planned press conference.



“The decision to discontinue the Press Conference was necessitated by interventions from the top echelon of our great party and other stakeholders.



“This development has been accomplished through careful consideration and consultations. All party faithful are entreated to exercise restraint by waiting for the outcome of the deliberations between the Member of Parliament and the Party leadership at the National Level,” the statement added.



