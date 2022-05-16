NPP opens nominations for regional executive elections

Politics of Monday, 16 May 2022

NPP set to elect Regional Executives



Aspirant who feels aggrieved at any point should seek redress from National Appeals Committee, NPP



NPP regional elections to be conducted from May 27 to 29, 2022



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for aspirants interested in contesting for the various regional executive positions.



Aspirants are to pick up their forms from various regional offices from May 15, 2022 to May 17, 2022.



The vetting of aspirants will begin on May 18 to 20, 2022 while the hearing of appeals by the National Appeals Committee is scheduled from May 22 to 23, 2022, and the conduct of elections from May 27 to 29, 2022.



The positions to be contested are the Regional Chairperson; the first Regional Vice-Chairperson; the second Regional Vice-Chairperson; the Regional Secretary and the Assistant Regional Secretary.



The rest are the Regional Treasurer; the Regional Organiser; the Regional Women’s Organiser; the Regional Youth Organiser, and Regional Nasara Coordinator.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, explained that these decisions, among other things, were by the National Council of the party at its meeting on May 12, 2022.



Meanwhile disqualified or aggrieved aspirants have been advised to seek redress by petitioning the National Appeals Committee.



“Any member of the party or aspirant who feels aggrieved at any point in the process shall exhaust all available internal resolution mechanisms in accordance with Article 4 of the party’s constitution and the decision of the national appeals committee on the matter shall be final and binding,” the statement reads.



