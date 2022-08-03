NPP only gov’t committed to Zongo Dev’t since Independence – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that no government in Ghana since independence has deliberately allocated a budget for the development of Zongo communities like the current administration.



He is of the view that the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund should be celebrated because it’s indisputably unprecedented and aimed at bridging the development gap between Zongo communities and others.



The Vice President made this known when he commissioned the Hamdaniya Islamic School Block in Effiduase in the Ashanti Region on August 2, 2022.



He said “since Ghana attained independence no budget has ever been deliberately allocated for the development of Zongo communities. The establishment of the Fund dedicated to Zongo communities is, therefore, indisputably unprecedented”.



The Vice President indicated that the commissioning of the Hamdaniya Islamic School Block is a testament to the fact that the NPP government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to expanding access to quality education to particularly Zongo Communities.



He further disclosed that “In addition to the construction and renovation of educational infrastructure, the Zongo Development Fund has provided teaching and learning materials to the Islamic Education Unit (IEU) of the Ghana Education Service for distribution to schools in several Zongo Communities in the Ashanti region”.



