NPP officials took over people’s properties in the name of ‘anti-galamsey’ – Kojo Peprah

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: happyghana.com

President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kojo Peprah has made startling allegations against former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic government, John Boadu and some officials of the party.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben socio-political talk show with Sefah Danquah, Michael Kojo Peprah claimed that the fight against illegal mining, “Galamsey”, has been compromised because those entrusted with the task of fighting it are the ones involved in the practice. He said, “why would a thief want to arrest another thief.”



He added that politicians had taken advantage of the fight against corruption to take over people’s possessions, referring to the missing excavators. “John Boadu and several others benefited from it, and I have strong evidence for this claim,” he said. “We know very much about everything that transpires in this sector.”



Peprah recalled an incident where he was threatened with arrest by National Security over issues he raised concerning the missing excavators. He said, “They sent out National security to pick me up for what I said because we were speaking the truth.”



He expressed concern about recent revelations by Prof. Frempong Boateng, on some activities he claimed were targeted at ruining his reputation. “I was scared listening to Prof. Frempong Boateng speak on the missing excavators, why? because the missing excavators were given to people who were in t1he party.”



The Former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, last week, alleged that there are many top government officials engaged in the canker popularly known as ‘galamsey’. The renowned professor who served under President Akufo-Addo insists that the rot goes as high as the seat of government, Jubilee House.