NPP now telling Ghanaians they’re corrupt and not ready to deal with the menace – Segbefia

Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Health Minister under John Dramani Mahama, Alex Segbefia, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now shoving corruption in the faces of the people of Ghana.



He says it’s worrying that a political party that came to power on the basis of fighting corruption has lacked the political will to fight.



“You have their own MPs coming on air and saying that if somebody has 10,000, I’ve got 20,000 already to pay. So if you have these types of things being said in their own house, why shouldn’t everyone say the corruption fight is not going anywhere?"



The only good news for me that I heard is that the Special Prosecutor is in the States to confer with the FBI for support in fighting corruption. I thought that was a relatively good story. I’m hoping that they may even consider and help him to fund some of the processes and exercises that he wants to embark on as an office because we don’t seem to have the political will to fight corruption, and therefore that office is seen as one area that, if it remains independent, can deal with a number of issues.



He continued, “The whole place is a mess. It is under a particular government, and it all has come to the fore because of who should be the presidential candidate. So everyone is knocking, and everyone is saying they are not having a good fight. Kennedy Agyapong has gone wild. He also made an allegation in the North that every regional chairman was paid GHC 100,000, he was challenged, and he brought out a tape and played it for the people around to verify it.



NDC is not involved in these allegations. This is an in-house thing, and the NPP is telling us that we are corrupt. NPP is telling us themself at a high level that they are corrupt and are not ready to deal with corruption.”