NPP not propagating Bawumia’s digital achievements due to internal race – IMANI Boss

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has questioned why members of the New Patriotic Party do not want to propagate the good message of digital transformation in Ghana led By Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the Vice President has led the transformation with passion and drive and although there is more work to do, the achievements are enormous and need mention and propagating.



However, he believes that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seem to have relented on the publicity bit of their great achievement in digitizing the country.



Franklin Cudjoe blamed this failure to propagate the good news on the “what might be a stormy succession race”.



He said in a thread on Twitter that “Bawumia is handling the government’s digitilisation agenda with so much passion and focus. And there are great transformations no doubt, but certainly could be better with transparent procurement processes for acquiring some of the digital solutions”.



“This is one time when command control gets results. A briĺliant lecture it was at Ashesi- great questions from students. I have a feeling Ashesi students are better at selling the govt’s digitilisation drive than the average NPP party loyalists.”



He questioned “Or party folks are scared they will be marked for ‘death’ when they praise Bawwumia’s digital efforts ahead of what might be a stormy succession race? Well, I am far removed from the madness of politics, so I will listen to Bawumia’s next lecture when he invites me again”.