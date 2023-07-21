NPP not committed to developing its strongholds in Ashanti – Kwasi Amankwaa

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Kumawu has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo government for being dishonest with Ghanaians especially those in the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He contended that the government led by President Akufo-Addo has shown within his tenure that the party is only interested in the votes of the Ashanti Region but not their ultimate welfare.



In an interview on UK-based Omega TV, Kwasi Amankwaa who represented the NDC in the recently held by-election in Kumawu argued that some other regions that are not tagged as the NPP’s strongholds are being treated well under the government unlike Ashanti, the region that gives the party the most votes during elections.



“If you come to Kumawu, for instance, they say it is a stronghold for the NPP but we have not seen legacy projects in the so called stronghold. If you asked and they told you it is the NPP that delivered our water projects, schools, good roads and all then their assertion of the place being a stronghold of the government would be justified,” Amankwaa stated.



He said the government is not committed to helping areas that voted massively for the NPP from the Ashanti Region, stressing that “If there were projects I would not have gone to contest in the elections.”



He added, after the by-election, the government has slowed down on all the projects that were initiated prior to the polls because the government’s candidate won.



“When you move on those roads that were being fixed with speed before the by-elections, you will not see work ongoing. You only see the stationery trucks with no signs of work ongoing,” Amankwaa said in Akan.



To him, he will continue to represent the NDC and explain extensively to the people why they should not continue with their love for the NPP.



Amankwaa, also known as Tom Cee, revealed that the future looks good for the NDC in Kumawu because the youth are beginning to see that they are being treated unfairly by the party they keep endorsing for years.



He highlighted youth unemployment and the lack of concrete agric policies from the government for the people, who are predominantly farmers, as the reason the people must reject the NPP and embrace the NDC.