NPP nominates Nana Asafo - Adjei as International Young Democrat's Union Vice Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially nominates Mr. Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh (Marketing and International Relations expert) for the position of Vice-chairman of the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU). The IYDU is a global alliance of Centre-right political party youth organizations and the youth wing of the International Democrat Union. The IYDU has 127 member organizations from over 81 countries.



The NPP’s nominee, Nana Asafo-Adjei, is currently the Director of International Relations at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Administrator for the NPP National Youth Wing. He also served as Associate Policy officer in the office of the Secretary-General of the African Union Commission Addis Ababa and is currently a member of the Elections Committee of the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA).



He was also a member of the Ghanaian delegation to IYDU freedom Forum 2019 in Rabat, Morocco, and also part of the Ghanaian delegation to Grand Bassam, la Cote D'Ivoire for the formation of the Young Democrats Union of Africa (YDUA).



He holds an MBA in Marketing, Master of Art in Public Relations, Executive Masters in Social Media Communications, and Master of Art in International Relations and Diplomacy.



Nana Asafo-Adjei has also garnered enviable local level as well international experience in governance, political mobilization, and youth activism.



Before the nomination of Mr. Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, the Party had nominated the following who eventually was elected as Vice-Chair for the IYDU; Mr. Samuel Kwabena Awuku, Mr. Kwaku Ohene Djan, and Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye.



It is the expectation of the NPP Youth Wing and the NPP party at large that the nomination of Mr. Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh would elicit the support it deserves at the national and international level.