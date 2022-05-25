NPP needs unity to recapture lost parliamentary seats—Elections Officer

Politics of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Paul Yaw Kumah, the Bono East Regional Elections Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said unity and hard work are the best strategic ways to recapture lost parliamentary seats in Election 2024.



Mr Kumah, also the Party’s Regional Research Officer, noted that it could also be a bridge to create access in breaking the eight-year cycle governance in the nation’s Fourth Republic.



“However, we must endeavour to unite and bury our differences in the current internal elections because if achieved, it would strengthen us in all fronts to attain the grand agenda,” he said.



Mr Kumah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday at Techiman, after the vetting process of candidates contesting for positions in the upcoming regional executives elections slated for Friday-Sunday, May 27-29.



He said 23 applicants were cleared by the regional vetting committee, saying three were vying for the Chairmanship position, two for the First Vice-Chairman, three for the Second Vice-Chairman, while two were contesting the Secretary position.



The rest are Assistant Secretary, three, Women Organiser, three, Youth Organiser, two, Regional Organiser, two, Nasara Coordinator, two, whilst Madam Martha Boahemaa, the incumbent Treasurer, is going unopposed.