NPP needs to win back the confidence of Ghanaian voters – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has admonished persons interested in contesting for the flagbearership position in the party to respect the mandate of the people of Ghana.



According to him, the people of Ghana have given the party a mandate to ensure that their lives are made better by the people who have been given appointed to different positions and therefore there is the need for a focus on the work.



He believes that the NPP should not come across as a party that is more focused on campaigning but rather delivering on their promise.



Kwabena Agyepong who spoke to Accra-based Joy News said in his estimation, a focus on making the economy better will win the confidence of the people of Ghana back.



“What is important for me as a politician and as a party is that we should not disrespect the mandate that we have; we have a mandate to rule the country right now, and I think all of us, true patriots should be focused on helping the government deliver on that mandate.



"We shouldn’t come across as if we enjoy campaigning more than governing. Unfortunately, some of our colleagues are creating that kind of sad impression. The most important thing for us now as a political party is to win the confidence of the Ghanaian people.”



On whether he was nursing a Presidential ambition he indicated that “I think I will be a fine president. I have confidence I can do the job. Even when I was young, I thought it fit to give it a try; I’ve tried it before”.



“I am someone whose record in this Party is a longstanding, dedicated service from the Adu Boahene era, Kufuor through Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyeramanten… So I think it’s a matter of a public record, and the Party people know me; they know what I have done for the Party,” he added.