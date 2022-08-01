NPP needs proper party membership register after 30 years of existence – Ntim

Politics of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has called for a proper party membership register to be built after 30 years after the party was founded.



According to him, this will enhance the collective ownership of the Party, a Party that is united, caring, and battle-ready to 'Break the 8' and to win election after election.



Speaking at the NPP’s 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service in Accra on Sunday, July 31, 2022, Mr Ntim said this is also a moment to share the plans of the current leadership of the party and to outdoor their plans to build a united party by resolving all internal challenges, reviewing structures and processes, improving relationship with external branches, with the parliamentary party, rebuilding and strengthening the relationship between the party and government “as we pull together as a united and determined party that provides us a platform on which to spring to 'Break the Eight' despite the current mid-term challenges we are going through.”



Mr. Ntim also urged the party members to see these celebrations marking NPP’s 30 years’ of history as a serious occasion for rethinking and reminding themselves of the core values of their tradition.



“We need to educate our teeming young members on the Party’s core values of sacrifice to seek political power and to govern this country along the ideals and philosophy of our founding fathers, namelyJoseph Boakye Danquah, George Paa Grant, Obetsebi Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori-Atta, Solomon Odamtten, Kofi Abrefa Busia, S. D. Dombo, S. G. Antor, J. A. Braimah, Yakubu Tali (Tolon Na), R. E. G. Armattoe and many others, all of blessed memory.”



He further expressed pride in the fact that the NPP tradition has produced two presidents under the Fourth Republic.



“Our tradition has already produced two Presidents for the Fourth Republic, HE J. A. Kufour and HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in addition to Prof K. A. Busia as our first Prime Minister. We must be proud of this record and the record of many Ministers and Heads of Government and State Institutions that we can boast of. It is my fervent prayer that our tradition will continue to nurture to give our country such great leaders in 2025 and beyond.



“Today’s celebration is not the 30 year journey we have already chalked as a party since 1992, but we pay homage and celebrate our heroes and heroines since the inception of our tradition. It is they, while the others slept, who toiled to bring us thus far. Their names are printed in our indelible memories and so long as there is Ghana, they will never be forgotten.”