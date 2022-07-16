NPP needs non-Akan Chairman to ensure survival – Nyaho-Tamakloe explains

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP to elect new National Executives



NPP Delegates Conference takes place at Accra Sports Stadium



Chairman and General Secretary races being watched keenly



Founding Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has advocated that the party needs a non-Akan National Chairman in order to survive.



In comments made on Accra-based Metro TV on the eve of the keenly awaited National Delegates Conference, the party stalwart said history backed his position that non-Akan chairmen brought good fortune.



“My message for my party, that is the New Patriotic Party is, if they want to survive in this country, then they need a non-Akan as a National Chairman of the party. The old people did it and it worked.



“Da Rocha did it and it worked and two examples I will give is, Odoi Sykes was the National Chairman of our party and we won power, then Jake Obetsebi Lamptey was the National Chairman of our party and it worked.



“A word to the wise is enough, thank you,” he told Bridget Otoo on Metro’s extended coverage analysis of the event.



Thousands of NPP delegates are expected to converge at the Accra Sports Stadium today (Day 2) of the conference to cast ballots for the election of National Executives.



The aspirants for the Chairmanship position in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, Sammy Crabbe, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, and Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah.



Stephen Ntim, a serial contester for the National Chairman slot is projected to be in the lead to succeed outgoing Freddie Blay.



