NPP needs ‘effective leaders’ to break the 8 - Aspiring NPP General Secretary

Politics of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Mr. Charles Onuawonto Bissue, an aspiring General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on party delegates to elect a new breed of politicians capable of breaking the eight in the 2024 elections in their upcoming National Executives Election.



He believes the party's accomplishment over the last years was massive and "that it would be able to retain political power in 2024....with the right crop of leadership".



“NPP is efficient now but it’s not effective. Being efficient is not enough for me. It needs to be effective, and we need effective leaders to help the party Break The 8,” He told Peacefmonline.com



He continued that the party needs versatile leaders to drive the needed change the party so desired.



“The party needs a breath of fresh air... want to break the eight, and the government had done well. We have a good message, but we need to change the messengers." He noted



Mr. Bissue who is a two-term Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, and a member of the National Council, assured of an “inclusive and sustainable collaboration between party and the government if given the nod.”