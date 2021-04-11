NPP needs a new crop of executives to ‘break the 8’ ‐ Nana Obiri Boahen

Politics of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has said although the current crop of party executives have not been bad, there is the need for change if the party will break the 8.



On his part, he promised to do all within his means to ensure the party breaks the eight-year rule convention in the country on the condition that he is elected General Secretary.



“I believe that I can do a lot for the party, though I’m working hard as an Assistant General Secretary but when I clinch on the substantive position, I know I can put in much energy to break the eight”, he promised.



The private legal practitioner who has declared his intentions to contest NPP’s General Secretary position when nominations are opened spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, going into the 2024 general elections, the party will need to be experienced, tried and tested National Executives to match the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Lawyer Obiri Boahen however told the sit-in-host, Sir John, that, though the current crop of the party Executives have not done bad but it will be more prudent for delegates to change them for new people to take over as far as they break the 8 agenda is concerned.



“I can only speak for myself but what I know is that there are a lot of potentials we can explore when we try new hands”, the outspoken lawyer stated.



Nana Obiri Boahen is on record to have said, the party risk losing the upcoming 2024 polls to the NDC if the current crop of Executives continue to be at the helm of affairs of the elephant family.