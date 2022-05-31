NPP needs 32 years to turn Ghana into a developed country – Former NPP MP

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Former New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Constituency, Issah Fuseini, has stressed that his party has the capacity to turn Ghana into a developed country.



According to him, that mission will require time which in his estimation will be between 24 to 32 years.



Fuseini was making submissions on the May 30 edition of TV3's New Day programme in respect of the NPP's regional executives elections held over the weekend.



“I heard Chairman Wontumi’s speech and was quite inspired by it. He set the tone that we are ready for the next election, and that is what this is about. We are putting officers in place to help us win the next elections,” he said.



“…I think that we need probably 24 years, 32 years. The NPP is a party that has the capacity to fix our fundamental problems... if Ghanaians are patient with us and they give us 32 years, we will turn Ghana into a very developed country.”



He stressed the need for the NPP to be commended for not doing so bad with their internal elections, which is now at the regional level awaiting the final level which is the national executive elections.



He noted that these were key processes to the party achieving its aim to 'Break The Eight' because the eight-year change in government has been counterproductive.



Fuseini claimed that the cycle needed to be broken because whenever the NPP were in power, they put the country on a positive trajectory only for the NDC to come and reverse course and derail the progress of the country.