NPP nat'l executive elections: It is unfortunate TESCON delegates were barred from voting – Gabby

TESCON is the intellectual hub of NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko



291 TESCON delegates barred from voting



15 proxy delegates will not vote in NPP national executive election



New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the inability of delegates from the various tertiary education branch of the party to vote in the party’s executive elections.



He indicated that the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy (TESCON) delegates are future intellectuals of the party and they not taking part in the choosing of the next leadership of the party was a disappointment, asaaseradio.com reports.



“I think that it is very unfortunate that the intellectual hub of the party [TESCON] is not allowed to vote,” Otchere-Darko is quoted to have said on the side-lines of the NPP Delegates Conference.



Also, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy said that the injunction that barred the TESCON members from voting was wrong.



He added that the candidate who placed the injunction on the students will find it difficult to work with them if the person is part of the executives selected.



“I’m against the injunction on TESCON members… I’m very disappointed. My question is, the one who put the injunction on them, assuming he wins, is he prepared to work with the TESCON people?” he questioned.



At least 306 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been barred from taking part in the party's National Executive Elections to elect its executives for the next four years.



This reduces the total number of delegates for the election from 6,730 to 6,424.



The Chairman of the National Election Committee of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu, who disclosed this said the affected delegates include the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON)) delegates and some local proxy delegates.



“… the congress has been hit with an injunction against the TESCON delegates and the local proxy delegates. So, this group of people will not vote,” he said at the event which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He added that the proxy delegates were 15 in number and the TESCON delegates 291.



