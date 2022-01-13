NPP must reward Bawumia's hard work – Aide

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aide to the Vice President of Ghana, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, believes that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will reward the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his hardwork for the political party.



The Lawyer who believes that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s work for the NPP transcends increasing the party’s votes in Northern Ghana argues that leadership in the NPP particularly does not go to people who have been members of the party for a very long time.



He contends that the party’s philosophy has always placed premium on hard work above any other thing.



Therefore, the Vice President whose work is evident for all to see needs to be rewarded with the party’s flagbearership to continue serving the people of Ghana.



“In the NPP, we have always rewarded hard-work not necessarily long membership. Where there’s a happy coincidence between hardwork and long membership, you win bigly. This position is consistent with the philosophical underpinnings of our political tradition which places hardwork for reward above any other consideration,” he said in a post shared on social media.



Adding that “at the leadership level, apart from President Akufo-Addo, I doubt there’s anybody who has worked so hard for the NPP than the venerable Dr. Bawumia!”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the leading contenders for the governing NPP’s flagbearership for the 2024 elections.



The Vice President has been touted as one of Ghana’s hardworking Vice Presidents under the 4th Republic.



