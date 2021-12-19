NPP must remain united after conference – Titus Glover

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has asked his party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united after the national delegate conference on Sunday, December 18.



He cautioned members of the party against making utterances that give the main opposition party political weapons to use against them ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The former Deputy Transport Minister told TV3 in an interview that “I want to see us at the end of this conference more united, we need to see ourselves as one NPP family.



“The target is how to continue to be in power, the policies and programmes of his excellency Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia are so phenomenal.



“The party people will cotinine to see that it is only when you are in power that we can do a lot for our people. I will appeal to our part rank ad file, they need to be a bit cautious.



“Sometimes some of our commentaries, some of our pronouncements are not good enough because the more you start making negative kinds of commentaries you energize the opposition.”



The NPP is expected to take a key decision during the conference.



Another stalwart of NPP based in the United States, Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy pencilled a number of issues he believes the party has to address if they are to break the 8-year cycle.



Ahead of the event, Dr Arthur Kennedy in a statement said “The first issue we must address is that of who is entitled to vote for our National leaders and Presidential candidate.



“There are many proposals to enlarge the electorate. Some want ex-MPs, others want more Nasara coordinators etc.”