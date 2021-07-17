NPP must lead in holding Kennedy Agyapong accountable – Bombande

Politics of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Chair of the Board of the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict, Emmanuel Bombande has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must lead efforts in holding the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong accountable for his actions and utterances.



He said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, July 17 that holding Mr. Agyapong accountable for his stewardship should not be seen as an agenda by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), otherwise it will lead to political characterization of the effort.



“Is it not true that part of the reason why Honorable Kennedy Agyapong has done and repeatedly threatened people in one way or the other is because there is a polarized political environment that he takes advantage of".



“I will wish that it should not be seen as NDC holding Honourable Kennedy Agyapong accountable because he is an opponent to NDC, it must be the collective role or responsibility of all members of parliament.



“His own party should take the lead in playing that role of holding him accountable.”



A security expert Adib Sani has also asked the Privileges Committee of Parliament to deal with Mr. Agyapong following his utterances against journalists.



He said also on the Key Points Saturday, July 17 that Mr. Agyapong has gained notoriety for making such utterances against journalists but such action has been taken against him.



“Politicians whatever they say has a direct implication on the thoughts, processes, opinions and perceptions of people they inspire. So you might say this for your audience however, it has implications. It is not the first time".



“Like I always say, if really we were in a serious country the honorable MP would have been called in by the Police and be asked tough questions. Let us not forget it was under the same circumstances that our colleague Ahmed Suale was killed and for the chairperson of Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament to say such disparaging things, such irresponsible things is what I can’t seem to wrap my mind over. That is worrying".



“I hope the leadership of parliament will take action because it has become one too many.”



This comes after Speaker Alban Bagbin has referred Mr Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for his utterances against a journalist with the Multimedia Group, Erastus Asare Donkor.



Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Mr Asare Donkor, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.



The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong.



On Wednesday July 14, the former Broadcaster raised the issue on the floor of the house and asked the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee.



He said “Mr Speaker, I think that as a former journalist I feel obliged to draw the House’s attention to this conduct of an Honorable colleague of this house which in my view, brings this house into disrepute.



“Mr Speaker, I urge you to exercise your powers under 27 and refer this conduct of the Honorable which is becoming unacceptable, to the Privileges Committee to ascertain the veracity of the comments that were made and recommend sanctions if possible that will act as a deterrent to other members who may be tempted to act like him.”



In response to his request, the Speaker accordingly referred Mr Agyapong to the committee.



He said he cannot take a decision on Mr Agyapong over his utterances against a journalist in Ghana.



That decision to determine whether or not the conduct smacks of abuse of privileges, he said, rests with the lawmakers as a House, to take.



“As it is now, I am compelled to refer it to the Privileges Committee. I want to emphasize that it is the House that will take the decision, it is not the speaker, it is not any other person apart from the House".



“That will be your collective wisdom that come to the conclusion whether what is alleged is just a mere allegation or is supported by facts and whether those facts constitute contempt of the House and abuse of a privilege of members".



“It is important for me to emphasize here that the privilege and immunity of free speech applies in full force in plenary session and committee sessions, not when members are outside debating issues or on radio and TV. You don’t have that right, that privilege, that immunity to just say anything because you are a member of parliament.



“We are not above the law. It is for good reasons because you represent a large number of people, you should be given the full immunity to be able to say what the people say they want you to say. That is why you say it here and you are covered.



“That immunity doesn’t extend to you in anywhere else. So pleased the committee should go into the matter, submit the report.”



Meanwhile, reacting to this on his radio station Oman FM on Thursday July 15, Kennedy Agyapong said “You cannot use the media to and the Police to gag me. You make a statement that I should be referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



“I want to insult. He is foolish a MP, Suhuyini is stupid. He hasn’t achieved anything in life so he wants Ghana to burn".



“I’m so disappointed in him. He uses everything for politics. The privileges committee is made up of human beings or they think being an MP is all I have, they think being MP is the only thing I rely on. If they remove parliament, I will continue to say the truth, no one can stop me.”



He insisted that the business owner of Joy FM, told him that the workers had resolved to sabotage the government because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is not taking care of them, a claim the management of Joy FM denied.



“I will continue to speak the truth and not anyone silences me. The truth is that Joy FM has been disgraced, they should write an apology letter to the families that lost their relatives in Ejura incident. They should also write to those injured as well".



“I still repeat that they are corrupt, I dare Kwasi Twum and he claims he didn’t say it, he should be ashamed of himself. He said it in my office that the staff of Joy FM are threatening to sabotage the government because we don’t take care of them. If they push I will expose all the things about Joy FM.”