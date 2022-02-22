NPP must handle party nomination chaos carefully if they want to break the 8 – Dr. Asante

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Political Scientist, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has urged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to properly handle the challenges being faced in the party's nomination process for polling station and constituency executives.



According to him, failure to handle the current challenges might go a long way to affect the party’s electoral fortunes, particularly, its aim to win power in the next general elections.



This, he said, is because aggrieved party members are likely to leave the party to form another party or simply vote against the party.



“The main problem associated with this (chaos) is that if you (NPP) do not manage it well, you are going to create bitterness, rancour and bickering within the party.



“Because when some people feel that there is a cautious effort to prevent them from getting the forms and standing and contesting for the election, then the whole atmosphere would be poisoned. People would not trust the electoral processes ...,” he said in an interview on Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb.



“It is important that the party needs to look at this carefully if they really want to break the 8. Because once you go on this tangent and people get ruffled by this, at the end of the day you are likely to have an independent candidate,” he added.





National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has stated that the current chaos being witnessed over the sale of the party’s nomination forms for polling station executives, is not a surprise to him.



According to him, the disturbances happening should be expected because there is bound to be disagreement anytime elections are held.



He added that the party will continue to put in measures to ensure that the chaos among the grassroots of the party does not generate situations that will affect the party’s electoral fortunes.