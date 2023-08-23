NPP must ensure regional balance at super delegates conference – Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political analyst, Mr. Biakye Yiadom, has admonished delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to ensure regional balance in the upcoming superdelegates conference scheduled for August 26, 2023.



He opined that the selection of the five candidates from the approved ten aspirants must at least come from different regions to ensure regional balance.



Ten aspirants are contesting at the superdelegates conference, where five of them would be elected to contest the main presidential primary of the NPP.



The aspirants are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Yiadom believes that one important thing he would appreciate from the party is for the delegates to vote for at least one candidate from each region.



”My prayer is for the delegates to maintain regional balance. It is my hope that the five candidates chosen come from different regions rather than the same one. All delegates from the Ashanti Region should vote for Alan, while those from the North East should vote for Bawumia. Then, from the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong should be considered. They can also vote for Joe Ghartey in the Western Region and Boakye Agyarko in the Eastern Region.



If they are successful in doing so, it will ensure regional balance and a fair representation of all regions. It will also demonstrate that those who ran in the various regions were fairly represented. That’s something I’m hoping for. ”However, we wish all of the candidates the best of luck,” he said on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.