NPP must be wary of Kweku Baako – Kennedy Agyapong reiterates

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong has repeated his warning that the ruling New Patriotic party, NPP, must be wary of veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr.



According to Agyapong, Kweku Baako Jnr’s support for his protégé Anas Aremeyaw Anas points to his evil intents and corrupt, vicious nature.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Agyapong made on 'The Seat' show which aired on his TV station, Net2 TV on Wednesday, July 21.



“Kweku Baako is a corrupt and vicous guy, one thing I want to tell the NPP (is), you think he supports us. He is a corrupt guy who is led by his stomach,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong threatened that in the coming days he will release video evidence that showed that Anas as far back as 2018 was setting up officials of the NPP government.



“On the 8th of February 2018, Anas was setting NPP guys up in Dubai. We were barely a year in office, when he started setting us up…. Anas will go to jail because I am reporting him and Kweku Baako to Qatar for using the name of Sheikh Al Thani to blackmail people,” he charged.



“I have a video of Anas in a hotel room where Anas is telling Ahmed Suale and fake Al Thani (a purported Qatari businessman) that he is going to bring a guy in (to the room) and ask him what help the president is going to give and that the mission is a political fight.



“NPP people backing Kweku Baako should be careful because he will use Anas to destroy them… NPP people should be grateful to me because I am the one who has saved this party,” he added.



