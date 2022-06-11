NPP most digitized political party, has database – John Boadu

Politics of Saturday, 11 June 2022

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu believes the party will not have issues with its electoral albums going forward.



According to him, the party now has a database of all delegates across the country and since it’s a digitized platform, issues with regards to albums will not emanate in the party’s internal elections again.



He was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview when he made this known.



“What we’ve been able to do with this election is that we’ve been able to upload all the polling stations and their results, executives and their numbers on our database. We’ve uploaded the results of the electoral area coordinators, Constituency and Region and now National that we are going to have.



"So immediately after that if we are planning for Presidential and Parliamentary it’s easy. You’ll not hear anything about album issues in our party with what we’ve been able to do. Our party is the most digitized party that I’ve ever seen. You have a party that goes into an election and is able to know getting 90% of our results. Even in 2020 we enhanced what we did in 2016, by even going further to scan all the pink sheets to the extent that if we were the ones that went to court we would have stated categorically all polling stations and the results,” he said on A1 Radio.



John Boadu said he is impressed with the New Patriotic Party’s organizational structures and ability.



The comments of the General Secretary come after Musah Superior an aspirant for the General Secretary position alleged that the governing political party does not have a database of its party documents.