NPP money looting video doctered – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party aspiring presidential candidate, has denied making disparaging remarks about his party.



He was responding to a viral video in which he is said to have accused some appointees of stealing state resources.



It is said that he claimed that some members of the NPP were looting money as “if there’s no tomorrow” when he organised a ‘Showdown’ walk in Kumasi over the weekend.



But he has denied the claims, stating that the video has been doctored to create disaffection for him.



“I wish to stress the point that the offending video was culled from a private meeting with some communicators in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the weekend, and edited to purposefully create disaffection towards me, Ken Ohene Agyapong and to bring the Akufo-Addo government into disrepute. Indeed, I told the gathering not to be fooled by the lies against our government and party,” he said.



“I am fully aware of the commitment shown by President Akufo-Addo, in deeds and institutional reforms, in combatting the canker of corruption in Ghana and the challenges that entail. I remain a committed member of our great Party and hope to lead us in our quest to ‘break the eight’, as together, we face John Mahama and the NDC for the SHOWDOWN on December 7, 2024,” he said.



