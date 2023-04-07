NPP members are not sheep to be told who to vote for by people at the top – Alan spokesperson

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The deputy spokesperson of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign, Richard Nyamah has stated that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be forced or hoodwinked into voting for a particular candidate in the upcoming contest.



Speaking on Okay FM’s morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Nyamah said members of the party cannot be herded like sheep into voting for a person in leadership position.



“You are claiming that the ministers and MPs are the ones who will whip the people in the constituency and polling stations in line, but excuse me to say, NPP members we are not sheep. Someone cannot sit at the top and whip us.



“We have witnessed what is happening before. There were those who had official candidates but what became of them in the end?” he questioned.



The spokesperson of the flagbearer hopeful was reacting to reports of some Members of Parliament, ministers and appointees in the current government endorsing and actively campaigning for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s flagbearership bid.



The vice president was recently escorted by several MPs and appointees to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for the Akwasidae Festival.



But according to Mr Nyamah, there is nothing more to the entourage and endorsements as it does not necessarily translate into votes.



“Let us ask if any of those following him have not benefited as appointees. They are all appointees so they are protecting their interests. But a lot of the party members say they feel neglected despite voting their party into power,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set November 4, 2023, for the election of a flagbearer to represent the party as presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.



Ahead of the election, the likes of Mr Kyerematen, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong have emerged as lead contenders in the race.









