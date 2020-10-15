General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP members are calling my lawyer to abandon me so I will be jailed – Kennedy Agyapong

play videoMember of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has opened up about his pending contempt case for the first time.



Speaking on the Wednesday, October 14, 2020, edition of the Seat Show on Net2 TV, the MP revealed that some members of his own political party have made calls to his lawyer, Kwame Gyan, impressing on him to leave him to his fate.



“All those calling my lawyer that I should be left alone to be jailed, the case is not over so I am not going to say anything about it. If you are not brave you won’t support the NPP because I have NPP members calling my lawyer to ask him why he won’t leave me so I get jailed,” he stated



Mr Agyapong however made reference to a quotation in the bible and said the criticisms and sabotage from people within his party is something that is expected.



“The bible says that any leader who is not criticized by some of his people means that he is not doing something right. So obviously you will get people who don’t like you,” he said.





Revealing why persons within his own political party will be after his head, the influential NPP member said it is because some people fear he may be nurturing a presidential ambition and mentioned that he is rather focused on growing his businesses, making more money and creating employment opportunities.





“They are saying I want to become president, me Kennedy Agyapong. Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries. If you know the industries I am putting up, I want be president of Tema (industrial area) instead. Those who want to be president are there, just give me contracts, case closed. Stop the envy and asking that I be jailed, for contempt how long will I even be jailed for?” he questioned.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, verbally attacked a High Court Judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, on same Net2 TV for issuing an injunction against him in a land dispute.



The MP’s tirade on live TV went as far as him calling the judge a “fool” for which he has been asked by a high court to come and explain why he should not be punished for contempt.



In a related development, lawyers of the MP have won an argument at the Supreme Court which on Wednesday October 14, 2020 ordered Justice Wuntah Wuni to step aside from presiding over the MP’s contempt case.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.