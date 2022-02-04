NPP members angry over neglect by Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Asabee

Politics of Friday, 4 February 2022

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng acknowledges the fact that there is a wide gap between the party and the current government.



According to him, the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are upset with the government and if the situation is not well addressed, may affect the fortunes of the party in 2024.



“The people are angry, they say when they call the people in top positions they don’t pick up. They say they haven’t benefited from the NPP since the party came to power and that even NDC members are benefiting more than them. Even simple posting NPP members say they don’t get but members of the NDC find a way of getting their postings done,” he said on Accra-based Oman Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng indicated that with this gap created, it is imperative that he who understands the grassroots be made National Chairman in order to get them back on the track to push the party’s agenda to break the eight.



“You need to bridge the gap quickly because if we don’t bridge that gap and the members of the party get angered they won’t join us when we need them so that’s the message I’m sending across.”



Asamoah Boateng indicated that the NDC will be coming to the 2024 election like a dreaded lion and therefore there is the need to bring in someone who is sharp to get the opposition aware of the fact that there is someone to meet them.