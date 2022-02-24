NPP man condemns actions of party executives

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A member of the National Communications Team of the NPP George Ayisi has condemned the activities of some Executives of the party which he believes has marred its internal elections.



The party has commenced processes to elect leaders at the Polling station, Constituency, Regional and National levels.



The exercise has been characterized by allegations of deliberate denial of qualified Candidates from contesting.



Speaking on our Current Affairs Programme “FOCUS”, Mr. Ayisi called for calm and assured all eligible Candidates that they would be allowed to pick forms to contest.