NPP leaders know they don’t have their base to win 2024 elections, their hope is in something else – Prof Lord Mensah

Political Marketing expert, Prof Kobby Mensah, has given an explanation as to why huge sums of cash were allegedly splashed during the presidential primaries and recent orphan constituency parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the leadership of the NPP are giving out a lot of money to win the support of their members because the base of the party is no longer with them.



Prof Mensah, who made this claim in a post shared on X on Monday, December 4, 2023, added that the leadership of the NPP itself know that they have lost the base and would be counting on something else to win the 2023 elections.



“What people aren’t seeing is the NPP leadership is disconnected from its base, that’s why they have to pay for the base to vote.



“It implies that the NPP leadership is no longer banging their hopes on the base to win the elections. The hope is on something else,” he wrote.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), on Sunday, December 3, 2023, issued wanted notices for six men allegedly involved in vote buying during a public election.



Even though the OSP did not indicate which election the alleged vote buying took place, viral videos show the men in the wanted notices admitting that they were given money by the contenders in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency parliamentary primaries.



