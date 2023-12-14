NPP is the party for the youth - Salam Mustapha on primaries in orphan constituencies

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party Salam Mustapha has made a strong case for why the NPP is the best choice for the Ghanaian youth.



According to the NPP executive, the party does not only take care of its youth but also provides opportunities for all Ghanaians. He made this known in an interview with Movement TV.



Salam Mustapha cited the 2 million jobs created by the government and the host of opportunities created by institutions like the National Youth Authority, Youth Employment Agency and NEIP as reasons for his assertion.



For the National Youth Organiser, the performance of the New Patriotic Party in providing jobs for Ghanaian youth will play a significant role in the party’s success in 2024.



Despite growing concerns about the high unemployment rate in the country, Salam Mustapha believes Ghanaian youth are better off under the NPP than under the NDC government.



He thus urged Ghanaian and NPP youth to remain steadfast with the party as the government in 2024 continues to work towards proving better opportunities for them.



The commander of the NPP youth organiser however did not mince words in assuring card-bearing members of the NPP, of plans being put in place to ensure access to some of these opportunities.



Salam Mustapha further expressed the readiness of the NPP youth wing for the 2024 general election



"The result from the election in the orphan constituencies clearly shows how committed we are to giving opportunities to the youth. The NPP is the party for the Ghanaian youth and I want the youth of this country to trust us to drive the development of this country".



"My love for the party kept me going," he stated, expressing unwavering commitment to the NPP.



'