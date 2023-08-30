NPP is the beacon of hope and democracy in Africa – Andy Kwaku Ameyaw

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Nkawkaw chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has posited that the center right ideological party is by no doubt the flame of hope in Africa’s quest to deepen democratic practices and governance.



Expressing his gratitude on behalf of the Nkawkaw Constituency to the Chairman of the election committee responsible for overseeing the entire presidential primaries of the party, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye and his team, Chairman Andy Kwaku Ameyaw made reference to the party’s reforms and restructuring of internal electioneering systems when at the Trade Fair Center in 2009 the electoral college was widened after the 2008 general election defeat to late Professor John Evans Atta Mills and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so all departments from top hierarchy to grassroots level within the party structures including the Zongos and communities would be captured, represented.



Speaking to Bretuoba on Obuoba FM’s morning show in Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on the just ended Special Delegates Congress of the NPP which sought to choose five flagbearer aspirants out of ten for the final hurdle, the Chairman, astute politician, educationist and a thoroughbred of the Danquah – Busiah – Dombo political tradition enlightened the listening public that the process was not to elect the best but to select after cognitive and ‘SWOT’ analysis for which reason the current Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia who now goes with the campaign acronym ‘DMB’ won overwhelmingly and unprecedentedly.



The Chairman made mention of the fact that once the best has emerged out of the congress it is possible for the Veep to win the next hurdle and lead the party in breaking the eight in the general elections against his excellency former President of the republic John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He explained that owing to good governance systems introduced by the government under the tutelage of Dr Mahamud Bawumia, the beleaguered Electricity Company of Ghana can now make whooping profits of millions of cedis. He also pointed out that the introduction of medical drones and one district/constituency one ambulance concept has improved the country’s health care delivery in gargantuan proportions.



He again listed a number of road constructions under the current regime as a sign of improved governance and that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the party to break the eight in the next general election.



Reacting to conduct of the delegates and few skirmishes reported by the media during the congress, Chairman Andy Kwaku Ameyaw advised the eligible voting community of the party to understand the voting ritual which expressly directs the voter to act in secrecy and rebuked delegates who hop from one aspirant to the other to extort money before they cast their ballot reminding them to be guided by the party’s constitution in all endeavors.



He recalled that the current generation of the party are very fortunate to have witnessed victory with two flagbearers namely former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the sitting President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo under the fourth republic where as founding fathers, late Dr J B Danquah and the rest did not.