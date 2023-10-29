NPP is satisfied with Adwoa Safo, delegates will decide to maintain or remove her – Justin Kodua

Politics of Sunday, 29 October 2023

The General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has indicated that the NPP is satisfied with the work of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



He says whatever happened with the former gender minister belongs to the past and should remain there.



However, he indicates that the delegates of Dome Kwabenya will have to decide if her actions were in good or bad taste and whether they will want to maintain her.



“What happened belongs to the past. However, primaries for Members of Parliament will take place in February, and the delegates will have the opportunity to decide whether they will want to maintain her,” he said.



Justin Kodua indicated that her actions at the time affected government business and the political party.



It will be remembered that Sarah Adwoa Safo left her duties as Gender and Social Protection Minister and Member of Parliament.



Even though there were calls on her to return to the post, she refused to return and was taken off from the ministerial position she was occupying.



Recently, the Member of Parliament announced that she would be running for Parliament and apologized to her constituency for not showing up for them when they needed her.



