NPP is operating a democracy, not family dynasty – Akufo-Addo told

Eugene Boakye Antwi, New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament, MP for Subin, has been explaining the rationale behind calls from some NPP MPs for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



According to him, what the NPP did in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, shows that the governing party is running a “democracy and not a family dynasty”.



Ken Ofori-Atta is known to be the cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has serially defended him against dismissal calls over the distressed economy.



The MP in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM said the party's quest to 'Break The 8' in a future election is at stake with Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen leading the ministry.



“I do not think it is too much to ask the President to ask two people to step aside from his government,” he said.



Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the 'backbenchers' said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.







