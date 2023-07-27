NPP is only good at renaming universities, don’t compare them to us – Mahama jabs

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the only people saying that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the same, are disappointed NPP members.



Speaking in an interview on the KSM show, Mahama, the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2024 elections, said that there is no way the NPP can be compared to his party because the record of the NDC speaks for itself.



He added that the NPP members should stop saying that their party is the same as the NDC and enjoy the mess their party has put Ghana in.



“It is NPP propaganda… they are in their mess and want to draw everybody else into the same mess. You've messed the country up. Not all politicians are the same. But they're happy to push that mantra and make it look like Oh, whether NDC comes or NPP comes, you're better off staying with us because when NDC comes it will be the same.



“That is the psychology of the propaganda they are doing. We are not the same,” he told veteran journalist Kwaku Sintim Addo (KSM).



The former president went on to compare the records of the NDC and NPP in the various sectors.



In the educational sector, for instance, he said, while the NDC has constructed all the public universities in Ghana, the NPP only comes to rename them.



“We have given more Ghanaians electricity than any party in the history of this country. Rolling started the national electrification program, and the rural electrification program, which has brought Ghana to above 80% electricity coverage.



“In our time we've given more Ghanaians water than any party in the history of this country. When proof came into office water coverage was 55%. By the time I left office, water coverage was 72%. We have built all the public universities in this country, NPP hasn't built one public university, they're just good at renaming them with their party figures,” he said.



He added that Ghana’s digitalising agenda which the NPP drags off started under his watch when he was the Minister of Communications.



“We started the digital revolution in this country. I was Minister of Communications when we divided posts and telecommunications and created Ghana Telecom and allowed Space Phone and all the mobile operators to come in. We started laying optic fibre in this country, did the Eastern Corridor Optic Fibre. And so that whole digital revolution started in our time.”



